From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A middle-aged woman identified as Mrs Yemi Ajayi has been stabbed to death by unknown persons in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The victim’s murder comes three years after her daughter, Seun Ajayi, was also killed gruesomely.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Authorities have not been able to find her killer, Daily Sun has learned.

Mrs Ajayi was reportedly killed in the early hours of Tuesday at her residence located in the Abusoro area of Akure.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Sources disclosed that the woman was stabbed five times on her stomach.

A source, who asked not to be mentioned, said the woman’s daughter alerted neighbours when she saw her mother in a pool of blood.

‘The young girl narrated to people that when she woke up, she was looking for her mother so that they could pray together; unfortunately, she didn’t see her,’ the source said.

‘She went on searching until she found her mother lying lifeless, as the assailants packed some clothes in the wardrobe and used it to cover her body.

‘When I got there today, I started crying, then I called some of our colleagues.’

Police spokeswoman Funmilayo Odunlami said details of the incident are still incomplete.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .