Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Youths in Ondo State on Tuesday took to the streets of Akure, the state capital to protest the sudden hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol and electricity tarrif.

The youths, who were armed with placards and banners urged the federal government to reverse the price of petrol to the old regime in the interest of the masses.

The protesters who are mostly members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) alleged that the federal government was insensitive to the plight of the masses.

They described the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government of President Buhari as incompetent, adding that the federal government has unleashed more hardship on Nigerians than any other past government.

Addressing the gathering, Coordinator of NANS Zone D Mr Kowe Odunayo said the hike in both the petrol price and electricity tarrif was an act of wickedness on the part of the government.

He said “It is no longer news to many of us again that the federal government has increased the fuel and electricity tariff but we want it to reserve immediately.

“We are tired and we can’t also continue like this and we have suffered enough under this government. We can’t be smiling at the same time.

“We are telling the federal government that they can’t continue to take us for fools with their anti-people’s policies. If they feel they can shut the voices of some people in Nigeria, they can’t shut the voices of the youths and the Nigerian students”.

“It’s unfortunate that at this period of COVID 19, the government in other countries are bringing succor to their citizens but in Nigeria, our own leaders and government are increasing the pains and suffering of their own citizens,” he added.