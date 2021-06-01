From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Youths in Ita-Ogbolu, a sleepy community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State have chased their monarch away over suspected diabolical killing of a policeman identified as Ayo Oloyede.

Oloyede was attached to the anti-cultism unit of the Ondo State Police Command before he died in an accident last Sunday.

It was gathered that the angry youths mobilised and chased the traditional ruler, Oba Idowu Faborode, out of his palace after news of Ayodele’s death spread into town.

Sources said the youths accused the monarch of failing to perform his functions as well as protect his subjects. It was gathered that late Oloyede visited his mother and was returning to Akure, the state capital, when the commercial vehicle he boarded somersaulted severely between Itaogbolu and Odudu village.

The youths were said to have regarded late Oloyede as a kind and generous person who always attended to their needs. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, said the youths went on rampage because of the death of a police officer.