Adewale Banjo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said the state will continue to reward excellence and hard work. The governor made the statement when he presented state honour awards to three corps members who distinguished themselves during the 2018 Batch ‘A’ service year.

The awardees, Adeyemi Bolanle Mary, Ekekwe God’swill Onyechukwu and Essien Happiness Usetim, received certificates of commendation and monetary gifts for their efforts. The event was part of the closing ceremony/terminal parade for the 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members.

Speaking through his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, the governor urged the corps members to make positive impact in their various places of primary assignment. He advised them to shun negative acts that may tarnish the good image their predecessors built over the years and “contribute meaningfully to the overall development of this great country as you go to your various places of primary assignment.”

NYSC state Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Akpabio, disclosed that 2,091 corps members participated in the three weeks exercise made up of 1,138 males and 953 females. He appealed to the corps members to be good ambassadors of their respective families and NYSC in their various places of primary assignment.

The NYSC boss said out of over 600 who applied for relocation to other states on marital and health grounds, 514 were successful while 345 others are coming into the state from other states