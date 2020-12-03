From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

One perosn was arrested, while eight women and children were rescued as police in Ogun State uncovered a baby factory at Lagos Street, Adesan Area of Mowe Town in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The discovery of the home, according to a statement on Thursday, by spokesperson of the police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, followed a complaint from concerned residents of the area who informed the police at Mowe Police Divisional Headquarters, on November 27th, that a particular building located in their area was suspected to be a baby making factory.

According to the residents, most of the women seen at the location were always with pregnancy and whenever they delivered, they hardly saw them with babies.

They stated further that from their observation, they suspected the babies were being sold.

“On the strength of the information, the DPO in charge of Mowe Division, SP Marvis Jayeola, led his men to the area where a man suspected to be working for the operator of the home was arrested with four women and four children.

“One of the women was heavily pregnant while one of them was said to have just delivered a baby which had been sold as usual.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the home is strongly linked to one Mrs Florence Ogbonna, a notorious baby factory operator who had earlier been arrested for similar offence and had her case pending in court.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun Awolowo, has ordered a massive manhunt for the said Florence Ogbonna, He also ordered the case be transfer to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation”, Oyeyemi stated.