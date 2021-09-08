From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has told the Abuja division of the Federal High Court that its case file on the N100 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the 12 associates of Yoruba political activist Sunday “Igboho” Adeyemo has been stolen by a gang of mobile armed robbers locally known as ‘One Chance’ operators.

Counsel to the DSS Idowu Awo, who informed the court of the bizarre development consequently sought for an adjournment of the proceedings.

Narrating the incident, Awo stated that the ‘One Chance’ thieves snatched the case file from his colleague who unknowingly boarded their vehicle.

He explained that other items belonging to his colleague were also stolen aside from the case file.

The DSS had on August 30 released eight out of the 12 persons it arrested at Igboho’s residence on July 1 but retained four others in its custody.

Those that have regained their freedom from detention are Abideen Shittu, Onaolapo Abdulateef, Ayobami Donald, Oluwapelumi Olakunle, Diekola Jubril, Bamidele Sunday, Raji Kazeem and Taiwo Tajudeen.

Speaking to reporters, counsel to the associates Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi said the DSS declined to release four others due to “some legal technicalities”.

‘Among those that were released included two out of the four persons the DSS opposed their bail application.

‘While six, out of the eight persons their bail was not challenged, were also released to us,’ he said.

The DSS had earlier declined to release any of the 12 detained persons it arrested, despite a ruling of the court that had on August 4 granted them bail in the aggregate sum of N80million.

The court, in a subsequent ruling on August 24, struck out a fresh motion the security agency filed for permission to further detain four out of the 12 detainees.

The DSS had insisted that the four detainees – Amudat Habitat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday – were deeply involved in Igboho’s alleged criminal activities and were ‘suspected to be stockpiling arms to take over the South Western states in the country.’

While opposing their release on bail, the DSS said it believed that four of them would escape from the country like Igboho, once released from detention and would not make themselves available for further investigation or trial.

It told the court that their principal, Igboho, is currently standing criminal trial in the Benin Republic after he was declared wanted in Nigeria.

‘Rather than turn himself in, he decided to flee this country. There is no guarantee that these four Applicants will not follow the same if released on bail,’ the counsel to the DSS stated.

‘There is credible information on how friends, family and associates of these same four Applicants are making contacts with potential witnesses identified by the DSS.

‘Some have been pressurised not to turn up in an event that they will be tried.

‘These four Applicants will jeopardise ongoing investigation if released.

‘Finally, it is our submission that once the investigation is concluded, the Respondents will not hesitate to charge them to court.

‘At that point, we may concede to an accelerated trial. We do not want to take for granted the safety of our potential witnesses.

‘We, therefore, ask this court to deny these four Applicants bail, in order not frustrate this process.’

Arguing that denying them bail would be in the interest of national security, the DSS, sought permission of the court to further detain them for another 14 days to enable it to conclude its investigations, a request which Justice Obiora Egwuatu declined.

