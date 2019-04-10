Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Taxi drivers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are lamenting low patronage due to the high level of one chance robbery associated with taxis and mini buses in the area.

There is no day that passes without the record of two or three cases of one chance robbery within the heart of the city of Abuja and its adjoining towns.

Taxi drivers in the FCT confessed that one chance robbery, which is normally conducted in taxis or mini buses has crippled their business as people now see them as suspects.

Some of the drivers who spoke with our correspondent confessed that things have been very difficult for them because they can no longer feed their families not to talk of savings or maintaining their cars.

They said before the menace took over the business that after working each day,they fuel their cars and save not less than #5000 but now it is a different thing altogether as passengers prefer go- ing by long buses or female taxi drivers.