Olakunle Olafioye

All is now set for the second edition of ‘One Chance with Godwin’, an entertainment reality show designed to create a platform to young and gifted individuals the opportunity to showcase their talents to the world.

The show conceptualized and hosted by award-winning On Air Personality and First Voice of Naija FM, Godwin Aruwayo is billed to hold at the MUSON Center, Onikan, Lagos, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, by 5pm.

The convener said he was inspired to create ‘One Chance’ Project as a way of giving back to the society and to help talented youths achieve their dreams in life. His words, “I’ve had to take the ‘One Chance’ available to me at every point in my life to prove to my bosses I was the best man for the job. Having been blessed working on radio for over a decade I decided that the best way to give back and help some young people in the society is to create a platform for someone with talents to take his or her own “One Chance”

“A total of14 contestants who have gone through a rigorous auditioning process have been selected and will battle live on stage by 5pm on December 1, 2019 at the MUSON Center Onikan Lagos, for the chance to win N1million money prize. The time for this year’s event is 5pm” he said.

Apart from the contestants, an array of entertainment superstars will grace the event in various capacities as judges and also as performers, musicians. Notable among entertainments stars expected at the event include Reminisce, Niniola, Kcee, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, Zlatan, ILLBliss, Harrysong, Simi, Vector, Skiibii, DJ Neptune, DJ Kentalky and many more.

Comedians including Ushbebe, Kenny Blaq, Senator, Broda Shaggi, Ajebo, Pencil, Efe Warri Boy and Bowjoint are also expected to perform at the show.

Speaking further on the show, Aruwayo said, “At the end of the day, a young talented Nigerian would have been discovered and empowered. The person will walk away a millionaire and have the opportunity to perform at major shows next year and make a career for himself or herself. Even those who fail to win will benefit by the way of getting more exposure and maybe discovered by people looking for talents to support or sponsor.”