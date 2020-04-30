George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Tragedy struck in Imo state on Thursday night as an eight-storey hotel complex still under construction collapsed.

One person has been confirmed dead, while 14 persons who were rescued from the rubbles by the rescue team led by Emeka Agbor, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations and the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Demaris Osunkwo.

However, over 25 persons mostly labourers at the building site are still trapped in the rubbles of the collapsed building.

According to the Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), Emeka Agbor, immediately they got wind of the collapsed hotel building, they moved to site to ensure that those trapped were rescued.

“We have so far rescued 14 persons from the rubbles and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment but unfortunately one person has been confirmed dead so far while we are still trying to rescue many others that are still trapped in the collapsed building.”

At press time, the rescue operation was still ongoing.