From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

At least one person has been confirmed dead following an outbreak of cholera in parts of Delta State.

There have also been reported cases of polio across some local communities including Udu in the state.

The Delta State Primary Healthcare Development Agency confirmed both reported cases of the diseases in Asaba, the state capital.

According to the agency’s director in charge of Community Health Services, Dr Paul Yinkore, the cholera outbreak has already spread to three Local Government Areas – Bomadi, Burutu and Warri South-West.

Dr Yinkore, who said the government was engaging a multi-approach system and rendering free health services to combat the disease, warned residents to beware of what they eat and drink in order not to fall victim to the infectious disease.

‘Some of the things you are supposed to do are not far-fetched from the COVID-19 protocols,’ the doctor said, ‘which entail washing of hands and keeping social/physical distancing as well as the use of hand sanitisers.

‘I can conveniently tell you that it has spread to about three Local Government Areas, and it is still spreading. As at Saturday, I heard one death was recorded in Warri South-West.

‘Oko-Ogbele, in Asaba, is one community prone to cholera, given previous statistics, and so we need to do all we can to stop the spread,’ Dr Yinkore said.

He listed symptoms of the water-borne disease as stooling and vomiting, even as he blamed the influx of adulterated plastic sachet water for the resurging disease.

On the polio infections, the agency said it is sensitising the public on the need to receive the Oral Polio Vaccine which is billed to commence on January 22.

The agency confirmed that it has received reported cases of polio in Udu LGA and other bordering localities.