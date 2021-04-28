From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was thrown into mourning, on Monday evening, as a result of the death of an officer who was crushed by a Toyota Camry car.

The ill-fated car was said to have rammed into a stationary van of FRSC, leaving two other officers critically injured.

The accident occurred at Ekrerhavwe-Agbarho junction, along the East-West Road.

An eyewitness gave the registration number of the blue Camry car as AGL 405 GJ, adding that it was coming from Warri.

The source also gave the registration number of the FRSC van as A0/1-882 RS.

“The vehicle of the road safety officers was cut into two parts due to impact of the crash, largely due to the excessive speed by the driver of the ill-fated Camry.

“One of the officers died on the spot, while two others in critical condition were rushed to Central Hospital, Ughelli. When we visited hospital, the corpse of the dead officer had been deposited at the morgue,” the source said.

Delta State Sector Commander, Mr. Uchechukwu Wihioka, yesterday, confirmed the accident, adding that the driver of the Camry had been arrested by the police over the killing.

“Our officers should be very careful while discharging their duties. They should be safety cautious while protecting road users.

“We should be mindful of how we stop vehicles, how we come in contact with moving vehicles and drivers ply highways; it is expected that every reasonable driver must slow down when he sees any law enforcement officer. It is even an offence for a vehicle to overspeed,” Wihioka said.