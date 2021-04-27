From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was thrown into mourning on Monday evening as a result of the death of an officer who was crushed by a Toyota Camry car.

The il-fated car was said to have rammed into a stationary van of FRSC, leaving two other officers critically injured.

The accident occurred at Ekrerhavwe-Agbarho junction, along the East-West Road

An eyewitness gave the registration number of the blue Camry car AGL 405 GJ, adding that it was coming from Warri.

Th source also gave the registration number of the FRSC van as A0/1-882 RS.

“The vehicle of the road safety officers was cut into two parts due to impact of the crash largely to the excessive speed of driver of the ill-fated Camry.

“One of the officers died on the spot while two others in critical condition and were rushed Central Hospital, Ughelli.

“When we visited hospital, the corpse of the dead officer had been deposited at the morgue,” the source said.

Delta State Sector Commander, Mr. Uchechukwu Wihioka on Tuesday confirmed the accident, adding that the driver of the Camry had been arrested by the police over the killing.

“The vehicle rammed into them and one dead while two of our officers sustained injures.

“The driver was on over speed, lost control and rammed into them, if he was not on speed, he ought to have control the vehicle.

“Our officers should be very carefull while discharging their duties. They should be safety cautious about their own lives while protecting road users.

“We should be mindful on how we stop vehicles, how we come in contact of a moving vehicles and to drivers that aply high way, it is expected that every reasonable driver to slow down when see any law enforcement agency, It is even an offence of vehicle to over speed,” Wihioka said.