A fatal crash at Enugu-Agidi Junction along Onitsha – Awka expressway has claimed one life and left eight others injured.

The accident involved a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number USL 463 XB and a white and red Mitsubishi L300 bus marked XC 418 JJJ.

When Daily Sun arrived at the scene, the dead and the injured had been rushed to the hospital.

Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed the death, said the accident occurred when the Onitsha-bound Toyota Hiace bus heavily overloaded with pepper rammed into the Mitsubishi bus heading to Awka, while wrongly overtaking another vehicle.

He said the deceased is a male while five males and three females sustained injuries.

“We got a distress call this morning that there was a crash involving two buses at about 8 am at Enugu-Agidi Junction.

“One life was lost and eight persons, five males, and three females sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment”, he said.

The sector commander reemphasized the dangers of overloading, wrongly overtaking, over speeding and violation of traffic rules.