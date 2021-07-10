From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least one person has been feared killed and another injured after an alleged cult celebration turned bloody at Ugbokpo community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered that a shootout by two rival cult gangs celebrating the “7/7 Confraternity Day” usually marked on July 7 every year in Nigeria resulted in the mayhem.

The cult clash which happened last Wednesday was also said to have consumed the family home of late District Head of Ugbokpo and Clan Head of Adija, Chief Joseph Adama.

A source from the area who pleaded anonymity said an angry mob who fingered one of the traditional ruler’s sons in the killing during the clash burnt down the monarch’s home.

Our source also revealed that the wife of a late monarch identified as Ene Adama escaped death by the whiskers when the attackers invaded the house and almost set her ablaze also.

She was said to have, however, sustained a serious injury and was rushed to the hospital where she is now receiving treatment.

It was further learnt that efforts by personnel of the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed to prevent the attack could not yield much results as the irate mob vehemently refused all entireties to stop the arson.

A resident of the area told newsmen that the angry mob took laws into their hands instead of allowing the Police who were on top of the situation to do their job by fishing out those involved in the dastardly act.

Contacted for comment, Council Chairman of Apa LGA, Ameh Akoche, confirmed the incident as narrated, saying the deceased has been buried and normalcy has returned to the area.

It was gathered that the Nigeria Police is presently in the area to carry out an investigation into the matter to fish out all those who were responsible for the unrest.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.