From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A middle-aged man drowned Sunday evening as flood ravages Igbogene community and Yenagoa metropolis, Bayelsa State capital.

Igbogene, a suburb of Yenagoa was one of the worse hit communities with residents of the area describing the situation “chaotic” calling for an emergency situation to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

The middle-aged man said to be from the northern part of the country was about fleeing his residence because of the rising water level when he fell into the high tide and drowned.

A resident of the area, Mr Sunday Omigo, called on the government to declare a state of emergency in Igbogene to evacuate residents whose houses have been submerged to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps promised the flood victims.

Investigations revealed that 48 hours after Governor Douye Diri directed the opening of IDPs camps, one has been opened at the Ox- Bow Lake Pavilion while the one at the heliport, Igbogene is yet to come on stream.

A visit to the IDP camp at Ox- Bow Lake Pavilion revealed that officials of the state Task Force on Flood Mitigation and Management and the State Emergency Management Agency( SEMA)have commenced registration and were seen trying to arrange the place.

Findings at the State secretariat indicated that most civil servants who have been affected by the flood disaster within Yenagoa metropolis shunned work on Monday.

At the main State Secretariat near the Government House which was usually a beehive of activities, was deserted as just three cars were spotted. Even the parking spaces reserved for Commissioners and other top government functionaries were empty. Also most offices were scanty as many civil servants did not report for work.

It was gathered that most Commissioners and House of Assembly members have relocated to their communities where they are supervising the distribution of relief materials.

The situation was not different at the Secretariat Annex along Road Safety road with workers not on seat. Not left out were offices of federal agencies located on the same road, the Bayelsa State House of Assembly complex and Yenagoa Council Secretariat.

A civil servant who craved anonymity said the flood disaster has affected many families in Yenagoa and the last thing on people’s mind is coming to work.

“Though there is no flood break for civil servants, majority could not come to work because their houses have been submerged and they are looking for where to take refuge. The government understands the plight of the people because we are all in a terrible situation. 80 per cent of families staying in Yenagoa are affected,” she said.