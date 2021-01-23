From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

One person has been confirmed as a result of an inferno that engulfed a gas plant in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The fire which occurred on Friday night left many persons who attempted to scamper for safety wounded.

It razed several buildings within the neighborhood of the gas plant.

The source of the fire was not known as at press time.

Local sources said fire fighters were at the scene late in the night, making frantic efforts to put out the raging fire.