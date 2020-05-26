David Onwuchekwa,Nnewi

A fatal road traffic crash occurred yesterday at Orie Akwu-Ukwu, along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, claiming one life.

Sector Public Education Officer

of the Federal Road Safety Corps

(FRSC), Anambra State, Mr Pascal

Anigbo, who confirmed the crash, said

it was caused by excessive speeding,

which involved a Toyota Sienna van

with registration number YAB549WD

and a motorcycle without registration

number.

“One out of the two male adults involved in the crash lost his life. On

getting to the crash scene, the FRSC

rescue team from Oraifite Unit Command reported that operatives of the

police were already on ground. They,

however, took the body of the dead victim to Gateway Mortuary Oba,

while the policemen took the other

victim to the police station. Obstruction was also cleared, to allow free

flow of traffic.

“The Sector Commander, FRSC of the state, Andrew A. Kumapayi, strongly warns

drivers against driving above stipulated speed

limits. He admonishes drivers to drive with common sense speed limit, especially within built-up

areas. He also condoled with the family of the

dead,”Anigbo said.