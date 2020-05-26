David Onwuchekwa,Nnewi
A fatal road traffic crash occurred yesterday at Orie Akwu-Ukwu, along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, claiming one life.
Sector Public Education Officer
of the Federal Road Safety Corps
(FRSC), Anambra State, Mr Pascal
Anigbo, who confirmed the crash, said
it was caused by excessive speeding,
which involved a Toyota Sienna van
with registration number YAB549WD
and a motorcycle without registration
number.
“One out of the two male adults involved in the crash lost his life. On
getting to the crash scene, the FRSC
rescue team from Oraifite Unit Command reported that operatives of the
police were already on ground. They,
however, took the body of the dead victim to Gateway Mortuary Oba,
while the policemen took the other
victim to the police station. Obstruction was also cleared, to allow free
flow of traffic.
“The Sector Commander, FRSC of the state, Andrew A. Kumapayi, strongly warns
drivers against driving above stipulated speed
limits. He admonishes drivers to drive with common sense speed limit, especially within built-up
areas. He also condoled with the family of the
dead,”Anigbo said.
Leave a Reply