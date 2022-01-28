From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

One person has reportedly died in an accident that occurred in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that the deceased was a Motorcyclist whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The accident, according to findings, occurred around St. Paul Grammar School, Gbongan, around 1:40pm Friday.

It was gathered that the motorcyclist rammed into a vehicle while attempting to overtake.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident.

She explained that the accident was caused by wrongful overtaken.

She disclosed that the family of the deceased have taken over the corpse for burial while the police in Gbongan took the vehicle involved.