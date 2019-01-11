Tessy Igomu

Several persons were trapped as two coaches on a train derailed around Ashade ram market, near Mangoro bus stop, in Agege area of Lagos State, yesterday. It was gathered that the accident happened at about 7am. One person was confirmed dead and many injured in the crash.

Confirming the casualty figure, Lagos railway district manager, Jerry Ochi, said the victim died at the NRC Hospital, Ebute-Metta, while receiving treatment.

According to the general manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Tiamiyu Adesina, LASEMA personnel were alerted about the incident, while waiting at the rail crossing by Mongoro, Agege, enroute an accident scene at about 7.15am. He noted that the loaded train, which was going to Ebute Metta and Oshodi from Iju, derailed from its tracks.