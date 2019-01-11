Tessy Igomu
Several persons were trapped as two coaches on a train derailed around Ashade ram market, near Mangoro bus stop, in Agege area of Lagos State, yesterday. It was gathered that the accident happened at about 7am. One person was confirmed dead and many injured in the crash.
Confirming the casualty figure, Lagos railway district manager, Jerry Ochi, said the victim died at the NRC Hospital, Ebute-Metta, while receiving treatment.
According to the general manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Tiamiyu Adesina, LASEMA personnel were alerted about the incident, while waiting at the rail crossing by Mongoro, Agege, enroute an accident scene at about 7.15am. He noted that the loaded train, which was going to Ebute Metta and Oshodi from Iju, derailed from its tracks.
Adesina said further investigations revealed that the train derailed as a result of faulty tracks at the level crossing, which had earlier been reported by LASTMA officials in the area. He added that repair works were meant to commence on the faulty track in the night before the incident happened.
There were efforts to evacuate the derailed coaches by officials of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC). A crane was reported to have been dispatched immediately to the scene.
On ground to ensure swift recovery operations as well as secure perimeters of the accident scene were paramedics, officials of LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Ambulance Services, FRSC, RRS, LASTMA and the police.
