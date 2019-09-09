A Police Officer was, on Monday, left in critical condition and a man died after a shooting in the Belgian city of Liege, according to news agency Belga.

According to local police, the officers involved were carrying out a check on the individual, who was alone in their vehicle, when the civilian shot in the direction of one of the officer’s heads.

The wounded officer’s colleague responded by shooting at the individual, who later died.

According to the city’s Mayor, Willy Demeyer, a Liege Police Officer is in critical condition following an intervention, emotions are running high in Liege.

“I pay tribute to the courage and devotion of those men and women who protect and serve the people of Liege,’’ he said. (Xinhua/NAN)