From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

One person was killed and two others who were injured were hospitalised, following an accident that occurred in the early hours of yesterday, opposite the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, (UBTH) in Benin City.

According to an eyewitness account, the accident occurred between a diesel tanker loaded with diesel and a Mercedes Benz wagon loaded with bags of rice.

It was learnt that the tanker in a bid to avoid a head on collision, lost control and hit the pavement and bust into flame.

Consequently, the tanker and the car were burnt beyond recognition as a result of the spillage, while the heat from the burning flame also affected six other cars parked by the roadside.

It took the combined efforts of the fire services from the University of Benin, Army and that of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital to put out the raging inferno.

The Assistant Corp Commandant, Tollgate, Federal Road Safety Corp, Sabina Musa, confirmed the incident and said, “the car was trying to enter the express way through the service lane, now, the tanker was trying to avoid a head-on collusion and he tried to swerve and then lost control and it fell and since it was carrying diesel, it just went into flame.

“And if you see the direction of the vehicle, you will know that a lot of things are wrong with both drivers and this accident could have been avoided but it has happened, the driver of the vehicle was trapped.

“The number of persons involved in the accident are three, all male adults, two have been taken to the hospital but one is dead, the one that is trapped inside the tanker vehicle”, she said.

She however called for training and retraining of drivers.

The Egor Local Government Area Chairperson, Eghe Ogbemudia, who visited the scene, expressed sadness over the incident.

“I feel devastated, nobody will be happy seeing a thing like this happen in the local government. I have been here since 5:30am.

“The fire service personnel from the different locations have really helped us.”

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who also visited the scene of the accident to ascertain the level of havoc, cautioned drivers to always abide by traffic rules.