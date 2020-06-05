Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A middle aged man has been confirmed dead while two others sustained injuries in multiple accidents at Upper Iweka Onitsha, Anambra state.

It was gathered that the a Prado SUV lost control and rammed into three shuttle buses, killing a driver instantly and injured two others persons.

The Sector Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr. Pascal Anigbo who confirmed the accident said that the victims were rushed to St. John Hospital and Maternity by FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command where the deceased was confirmed dead by medical doctor on duty.

He said: “a fatal Road Traffic Crash was recorded at Upper-Iweka. The crash which occurred after the brakes of a Prado Jeep with registration number UWN277PE, failed and rammed into three shuttle buses: Suzuki shuttle bus with registration number AWK279XJ, Suzuki shuttle bus with registration number ATN57XB and Hijet shuttle with registration number HAL420ZX.

“A total of Four (4) male adults were involved in the crash. Two sustained some degree of injuries while One (one of the shuttle bus drivers) was confirmed dead by doctors at St. John Hospital and Maternity, where the victims were rushed to, by FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command” he said.

Meanwhile, another truck was in flames on the River Niger bridge which resulted to mechanical/electrical faults but was later extinguished by the Julius Berger Construction Company fire truck before the arrival of the state Fire Service.

“A Mercedes Benz Truck went up in flames on the River Niger Bridge, after developing some Mechanical/Electrical Faults.

“The Fire Service were contacted immediately and an FRSC heavy duty Tow Truck was brought in to tow the vehicle off the bridge after the fire was successfully extinguished by Julius Berger Construction Company, before the arrival of the Fire Service. Two male adults were involved, no injury and no death recorded” Anigbo stated.

He said that Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi admonished vehicle owners and drivers to always ensure that they check and service their vehicles regularly, paying particular attention to the brakes and electrical systems. He however condoled with the family of the dead and wishes the injured victims quick recovery.