Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ten secondary school students have been arrested in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, by men of Oyo State Police Command over a violent clash between students of two neighbouring secondary schools in Oke-Ado.

One of the students was feared killed while many others injured during the clash.

The schools are: IMG and Oke Bola Comprehensive High School ,but the reason for the clash was still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Daily Sun gathered that the clash happened shortly after closing hours of the two schools. One of the students was allegedly feared dead, while many others reportedly sustained varying degrees of injury.

The students were alleged to have freely used dangerous weapons that included clubs, broken bottles, knives, axes, planks, guns and stones during the pandemonium.

The irate students vandalised property worth millions of naira, including cars parked by the roadsides, moving vehicles and vehicles undergoing repairs at a mechanic workshop, near the two schools.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, stated: “The clash was between two schools in Oke Ado and the police’s swift response led to the arrest of 10 students.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, has directed that the Area Commander in Iyaganku and the Divisional Police Officer in charge should “ensure that the matter did not escalate beyond what it is now.”