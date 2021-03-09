From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One person on Tuesday lost his life, while many were injured in a clash involving members of rival factions of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The clash which involved two rival factions of the union led to shedding of blood at motor parks in the town.

The victim, identifed as Ademola Adegoyegun was killed at old garage area of Akure, while crisis was recorded in many motor parks in the town.

The deceased was said to be a leading figure in the NURTW before his untimely death.

Daily Sun gathered that pandemonium broke out in many motor parks in the town as a result of factional crisis within the union.

Meanwhile, Ondo State government has suspended all activities of the NURTW in all parts of the state indefinitely with immediate effect.