WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

One person was reportedly killed on Thursday evening in Ikere Ekiti, as supporters of the two rival kings in the town, the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu and Olukere, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin engaged in a bloody clash.

Two other persons were reportedly wounded by gunshots during the violent clash.

The two kings have been engaged in a supremacy battle over time.

An eye witness confirmed to journalists that the incident happened around the popular roundabout close to Olukere’s palace about 6 pm.

It was also said to have caused panic in the town as people had to scamper for safety as a result of the severity of the incident sand sporadic gunshots.

Those traveling to Akure from Ado Ekiti and vice versa had to take a detour and returned to their bases to prevent being caught in the web of the terrific gunduel.

The witness recounted that the Ogoga, Oba Adu was preparing for the annual Odun Oba and part of the rites was that his people would dance around town on Thursday to perform some rituals.

“As they were doing that, the traditional hunters were shooting sporadically and the bullet hit an okada man and two others who belonged to Olukere’s camp and that was the beginning of the crisis”.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, said one okada man died as a result of a gunshot during the traditional rites while one person was wounded.

“We learnt one of the supporters of the two camps was performing a traditional dance in the town and the hunters were firing shots with their dane guns when one okada man was hit by bullets and he died.

“One other man was also wounded and now receiving treatment in the hospital”.

Ikechukwu said the crisis had been quelled while his men were

already on ground to prevent further escalation of the crisis.