Christopher Oji

It was a bloody clash yesterday as factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) engaged in a free-for-all, leading to the death of one of their top members.

The s crisis paralysed business and commercial activities in the area.

Banks and other commercial institutions were placed under lock and keys as people ran for their safety.

Policemen from Area ‘H’ command and Ogudu GRA division were permanently drafted to the scene.

The death was the second in the week as one person was in the bloody clash between some rival groups of the transport union at Apapa Iganmu area of the state a few days ago when the result of the election of the national leadership of the union was announced.

Lagos State Police public relations officer ( PPRO ) DSP Bala Elkana ,however , said no death was recorded in the crisis that ensued between two factions.