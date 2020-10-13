Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Tragedy struck on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti as a dump truck crushed a commuter to death along Ado-Ijan-Ikare road.

Two other occupants of a Toyota Camry Car also sustained high degrees of fracture on their legs.

The accident occurred in front of the Ekiti State government college located between Ado-Ekiti and the Federal Polytechnic.

The accident, which occurred around 10am, had caused long queue of vehicles along the busy road.

To correct the situation, police, soldiers and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps were drafted to the scene to ensure free vehicular movement along the route

An eyewitness confirmed to journalists that the two vehicles were traveling out of Ado-Ekiti metropolis when the dump truck suddenly hit the Camry from behind.

“We heard a big bang and on getting to the scene, the tipper had hit the Camry from behind and dragged it into the nearby bush.

“One of the occupants died on the spot. He sustained serious injury and blood was gushing out seriously from his head while the other two sustained fractures on their legs.”

The source said those who sustained injuries have been rushed to the hospital for medicare.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said the victim’s corpse had been deposited in the morgue.

Abutu added that the two other persons who sustained injuries were receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident. The police are currently investigating the matter to know the next line of action.

“It was a very pathetic story and we urge motorists to always measure their speed to prevent or reduce carnage on roads.”