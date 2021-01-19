From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

One person died and several vehicles were burnt as a petroleum laden tanker exploded in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The incident which occurred at about 8.20a.m at the end of a bridge on Presidential Boulevard, Kuto, threw residents into panic as people scampered to safety to avoid being consumed by the inferno, which followed the explosion.

According to an eye witness, the 33,000 litre tanker, crashed due to a break failure.

The tanker was said to be coming from Sagamu-Siun-Oke-Mosan Road, climbed the overhead bridge but suddenly lost control while descending from the bridge.

It was further gathered that the tanker hit a motorcycle which was in motion and rammed into some commercial vehicles waiting for passengers at the end of the bridge and exploded.

Some officials of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) were seen at the scene controlling the traffic, while men of the Ogun State Fire Service were also sighted putting out the fire.