Suspected armed robbers on Saturday night attacked a popular filling station in Akure, the Ondo state capital and left one person dead.

The gunmen, it was gathered struck for hours at Damorotex filling station located along Oda road, Akure and shot sporadically during the operation.

Eyewitness claimed that the gunmen who were four in number stormed the filling station with two motorcycles.

According to the eyewitness, the robbers shot sporadically into the air before entering the station’s office and carted away undisclosed amount of money.

It was gathered that a staff of the station was killed in the process.

However, another eyewitness said that no life was lost during the robbery incident but some individuals sustained serious injuries.

Spokesman of the state police command, Mr Tee Leo Ikoro did not confirm the incident but promised to find out details of the incident.