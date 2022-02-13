From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Armed thugs yesterday attacked the Sims, Ibadan residence, of Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, with one person feared dead, while some others said to be Igboho’s followers also sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Sunday Sun gathered that the Igboho’s house that was attacked is the same that the security agencies led by the Department of State Services (DSS) raided on July 1, 2021, during which two persons were killed in the house and more than 10 others arrested and taken to Abuja.

It was gathered that the attack on Igboho’s house followed the fracas that broke out between people suspected to be members of the Oyo State Park Management System (PMS) and a group known as Federal Boys.

The pandemonium, which started two days ago, has caused serious unrest and public disturbance at areas such as Soka, Oremeji, and Agugu, the capital of Oyo State.

A leader of the Federal Boys, simply identified as ‘Kokoro’ was said to have been killed by the attackers, which fueled the crisis on Saturday.

But a source said one of the parties tried to take total control of parks in Soka, Agugu and Oremeji areas, where ‘Igboho’s boys’ have allegedly been collecting money from commercial motorcyclists, and tricyclists, especially at Soka Junction.

Some of the supporters of Igboho, who put up a resistance against the attack, as gathered, were injured either with machete or firearms.

Lead counsel to Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), confirmed the Saturday’s attack on Igboho’s residence to newsmen, saying that the armed thugs stormed the residence with dangerous weapons, which they used to inflict injury on associates of Igboho.

Igboho is currently in detention in a prison facility in Republic of Benin, following his arrest at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, when he wanted to board a flight to Germany in July, 2021.

He had escaped when the DSS led a covert operations to his residence and found his way to Benin Republic.

A source in Igboho’s house alleged that the supporters of the Yoruba nation agitator were the target of the attack, saying that “Soka Junction, Sanyo, Academy, Oremeji were currently under attack. They are attacking anyone wearing Yoruba nation vest and Igboho’s face caps.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached on his mobile phone at the time of filing this report.