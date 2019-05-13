Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

One person was feared dead while two others were critically injured following a clash between youths from Ogwu-Aniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area and Umudara community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State over alleged land trespassed.

It was gathered that crisis erupted following alleged abduction of three persons of Umudara extraction by some youths of Ogwu-Aniocha over claims that they trespassed on Ogwu-Aniocha land. And in protest, Umudara community blocked the only access road leading to Ogwu-Aniocha.

A source said five Ogwu-Aniocha youths who were part of the mediation effort were said to have gone to Umudara to negotiate the reopening of the access road but were ambushed on their way and shot by those suspected to be Umudara youths. One person was allegedly killed while two others were captured and inflicted with gunshot wounds and severe machete cuts.

The source said that other two persons were said to have managed to escape, stressing that since then youths of Ogwu-Aniocha have been spoiling for revenge.

However, the Chairman of Ogbaru LGA, Mr. Arinzechukwu Awogu, who received the information immediately met with his Ihiala LGA counterpart, Mr. Ifeanyi Odumegwu, over the rising tension between the two neighbouring communities to douse the situation.

The Ogbaru council boss was accompanied during the peace meeting by the Divisional Police Officers ( DPOs) of Atani and Ihiala respectively with the area commander of Ihiala.

Also part of the Chairman’s delegation were Engr Okey Udeze (SSA to the governor), Hon Osy Odogwu (SA to the governor), Mr. Nwafili Emezina (Chief of Staff), Mr. Innocent Udom (the PG of Ogwu-Aniocha) and some stakeholder from Ogwu-Aniocha.

Awogu sued for peace while condemning the aggression visited upon the people of Ogwu-Aniocha by Umudara, maintaining that a “resort to armed conflict has never resolved any brotherly dispute.”

“I condemn in the strongest terms, the hostilities going on between two long- standing neighbours and the use of firearms which has resulted in the killing of one and severe injury to others.”

The team also visited the scene of the incident where the chairman requested that the State CID takes over the investigation of the case so as to ensure an unbiased investigation.

The two Council chairmen agreed to set up a 14-man Peace and Reconciliation committee to resolve the differences between the once peaceful communities.

Recalled that a month ago, about 30 gallons of palm oil belonging to Ogwu-Aniocha traders were seized by Umudara youths with Ogwu-Aniocha seizing 15 motorcycles belonging to Umudara in retaliation which was resolved peacefully following the intervention of Mr. Awogu who facilitated the return of all seized items.