Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

One person has reportedly died in Sagamu in the midst of a demonstration by youths and residents protesting the death of Remo Stars Football Club player Tiyamiyu Kazeem, who was allegedly killed by policemen on Saturday.

Kazeem, popularly known as Kaka, was killed on Saturday along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway during an encounter with operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), Obada, who suspected him of being an internet fraudster (‘Yahoo Boy’).

Although police authorities claimed that the Kaka had attempted to escape after arrest and was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle, the player’s teammate, Sanni Abubakar, who was with him at the time of arrest, alleged that he was pushed out of the car and got knocked down by a passing vehicle.

Protesters on Monday morning turned out en masse to protest the controversial death of the Sagamu born footballer.

The protesters, chanting anti-police songs, reportedly clashed with the police along Ita-Oba Road in Sagamu.

The clash, it was learnt, led to the death of a protester whose identity is yet to be established.

Daily Sun gathered that the protesters had earlier stormed the Palace of Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, demanding justice for the deceased.

It was further learnt that a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, was also at the palace in solidarity with the protesters and to calm them down.

A House of Representatives representing Remo Federal Constituency, Mrs Adewunmi Onanuga, and the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Funmi Efuwape, were at the palace to appeal to the people for calm.