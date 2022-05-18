From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen believed to be adherents of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) this Wednesday morning razed two trucks belonging to Dangote Group and one tricycle popularly known as Keke.

The incident happened in Ugbolu, near Asaba, Delta State capital, as the proscribed IPOB continue to sustain their incursion into the state.

Recall that last Monday, some parts of Asaba were forced to observe the sit at home order as students and pupils were sent back home.

In such areas as Okwe, Bonsaac, Oduke, Akwuebulu which are believed to the base of the secessionist elements, schools are said to remain shut as at the time of filing this report.

In today’s attack, one Audi Volkswagen car was also damaged.

The suspected IPOB elements reportedly blocked the Ugbolu/Illah Road at Mile 5, shooting indiscriminately.

Just like Monday’s enforcement of the sit at home order when one person was allegedly killed, one persons is feared killed ostensibly as a result of the sporadic gun shots.

A source in the tension soaked area, told our correspondent that road users and residents of the area fled into the bush for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said he met the scene on his way to work at about 7:30am.

He, however, said soldiers, police and other security agents have been drafted to the scene to restore peace and order.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe said he was yet to get details but said no life was lost.

Edafe said officers and men have been deployed to the troubled area to restore peace and order, adding that the police was on top of the situation.