Desmond Mgboh, Kano

One person has been feared dead while unspecified number were injured as the #ENDSARS# demonstration Kano turned violent.

Several vehicles, were either touched or vandalised along Sabo Garri Area of the state capital in the wake the confrontation between the protesters and a gang of hired thugs who detailed to forcefully disperse the demonstrators.

The #End SARS# demonstrators had moved along Igbo Road, France Riad and were moving towards the end of Airport Riad when things went out of hand.

Trouble started just before midday after two truck -load of thugs armed with knives and dangerous weapons invaded the demonstrators along Airport Road by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The thugs who were about 30 in number suddenly appeared while they were on the move, descending on the youths with sticks and cutting and injuring some of them .

It was gathered that in retaliation, the demonstrators retreated to their base along Court Road by Sarkjn Yaki junction where they vandalised property belonging to people of the hst community.

The confrontation which has since assumed an ethnic dimension between the host community and the visiting community in the state has led to to pandemonium across the state,with people rushing to safer areas.

As at press time thousands of school children especially students of St Loius Primary School, a and St Thomas Secondary school, both of which are mission schools are trapped as their relatives could not get to them.

The police, which were apparently not far away from the demonstrators as at the time when they were attacked, have not been able to put off the clash.

However there have been additional deploy ment of security personnel, especially along Igbo Road area and Sarkin Yaki Road as at press time.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police in the state , DSP Abdullahi Haruna has not commented on tis development.