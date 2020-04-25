Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least one person has been reportedly killed while two others injured in renewed communal violence in Tyomu, Fiidi Ward of Makurdi local government area of Benue State.

The crisis which occurred on Saturday also led to the burning of houses, leaving several residents moving out of the frequently troubled settlement.

Many of the residents were seen moving towards the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Makurdi as well as other neighbouring communities to take refuge.

Our correspondent reports that for sometime now there has been trouble between the Ihyarev (indigenes) and settlers (Kparev).

A source from the area disclosed that trouble started when a Tiv man of Ihyarev (indigene) extraction attacked a Kparev (settler) person while the later was moulding a cinder block at the bank of River Benue, an area which is claimed by the indigenes.

Our source who identified himself as Agbe Msughter explained that a fight ensued between the duo, with the Kparev man being shot in the leg, a development which attracted the attention of troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) stationed in the area.

“The troops rushed to the area and in the process of chasing those who came to attack the man, one man was shot and killed while two others were injured.

“This crisis has been on among Tiv groups in the area who have been claiming ownership of land in this settlement and the crisis had led to the death of so many people. Just this week, a senior officer with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Benue State Command was killed in the area and now another crisis has broke out again.

“Thank God for the quick intervention of troops of OPWS and the security advisor to governor Ortom”, Msughter stated

When contacted, OPWS Force Commander Maj Gen Adeyemi Yekini confirmed the renewed clash, saying his troops are “on ground”.

“The situation is under control and we are on ground to make sure no group rises against another. That is all I can say, please. Thanks”, Yekini told The Sun.

Police spokeswoman DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the fresh crisis, however, said she had not received any report killing in the area.

Anene said the Command had stationed adequate police personnel to the troubled area to avert further crisis.

“There’s no casualty and no arrest has been made but we have commenced an investigation into the crisis to ascertain the cause of the recurrent attacks by the community.”