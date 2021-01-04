So, another year is here? How fast time flies, especially the outgone year. It reminds me of a poster I saw where one woman said she was not going to add 2020 to her years because she did not use it; COVID-19 did. Actually, some people said there were only five months in 2020, not 12.

For me, the New Year came too early. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t stop me from wishing readers of Men-o-pulse the best it has in store, and a much more ‘complete’ 2021, filled with fun and great accomplishments.

The reality of the matter is that COVID-19 is still angry against humanity, spreading its dragnet virtually everywhere almost unimpeded. Government’s feeble efforts are being rubbished by a recalcitrant populace that don’t even believe in the plague or, at best, see COVID-19 as big man disease.

In fact, one is almost tempted to believe such opinion but for superior sense. Methinks COVID-19 strikes mostly the rich and powerful in our clime because they live like initiates of a coven; never giving access to the poor folk. So, it was like those who steal and enjoy alone, die alone.

Bill Gate and his wife, Melinda, did not factor this into their prediction of doom, seeing dead bodies littering the streets of Africa, the land of callous thieving leaders. The couple might be rolling in tons of dollars but labouring under the weight of spiritual and divine stupidity. Only God knows everything; He alone is sovereign and cannot be questioned. That is why Bill Gate’s befuddlement shall continue unless he yields to the Lord who blessed him so much.

And in case you wonder why God blesses even atheists whereas those who run to Him wallow in squalor is another attempt at foolishness; you cannot question God. He bestows favours upon whom He wishes. Nobody truly deserves the blessings of God; it is all grace. The only problem with some is when they begin to play god and trust in the failing arm of their flesh like the Bill Gates, who feel their wealth and intellect is enough to dictate the comings and goings of the breeze.

The question then is how come the high and mighty, despite their influence and affluence are daily kissing the dust of COVID-19 while the squalid poor of the poor wax stronger in their derelict ghettoes. However, none should be deceived into the risk of taking for granted the COVID-19 benevolence to the poor; all is by God’s grace.

The COVID-19 brouhaha has already taken over the public sphere such that even new born babes feel its presence. An Indian couple even decided to name their new twin tots Corona and COVID and I think it was an imprudent decision because the parents do not know the importance of a name. I hope they ask Jabez.

Well, it is not exactly so that COVID-19 rules. Whoever dwells much on it does so at great risk. We must realise that the New Year has begun though on a COVID note. We must also recognise that the year is four days gone already and whoever does not brace up for the race to the finish line on December 31 may not have COVID-19 but himself to blame.

Of course, the several self-commissioned Nostradamuses in the country have spoken diversely. A lot of people depend on what these men say instead of hearing directly from God, thus heightening their confusion. Prophecy and vision are good virtues worth coveting but it becomes a problem when men say thus says the Lord even when the Lord did not command them. That is why we now have one God but many voices. Unfortunately, not many have the discerning spirit to sift the chaff from the wheat. Many have entered trouble believing lies spewed from perfidious altars.

Anyone that must survive in this year must get close to God. He must strive to hear from God instead of depending on prayer contractors and hired prophets. He must keep his heart pure so that the channel of communication to and fro God is not clogged. He must work hard and let God bless the work of his hand instead of sowing seeds on barren altars and reap nothing. Of course, sowing seeds and giving to the work of God is an express channel to divine enlargement but one must also work hard and be careful about the soil you sow your seeds in. remember the parable of the sower? Many have sown seeds but never reaped because of inclement soil.

This new year, take stock of the year before. No matter your accomplishments, don’t feel you have arrived yet. Paul had come a long way from his Damascus experience when the Lord commissioned him as an apostle but yet in Phil. 3:12-14, he told us he was still striving for the high mark, putting aside everything. Those who dwell on their achievements are self-promoters; they push Christ aside and boast of their self-righteousness. That is why every street corner hosts comic prophets or prophetesses, speaking for the God they neither know nor who knows them. That is the reason for the dissonance of voices speaking in contradiction of the one and only God.

However, in 2021, let us keep it at the back of our mind that the journey to heaven is not a sprint; it is a marathon. Priotise your personal growth and depend not on man but the Holy Spirit. Of course, you need the help of man but pray that any man God does not send to you as helper must miss his way locating your dwelling.

Lay hold of the reason you were saved. Are you saved? Do you know why you were saved? Do you know why you have certain talents? Do you give God glory fulfilling that purpose? Does God derive the pleasure He desires in creating you from you? Examine yourself as 2 Corinthians 13:5 urges. Are you still in the faith? Have the cares of this world arrested your focus? Have you allowed the fear of COVID-19 to supplant your fear of the Lord, which is the apogee of wisdom?

Nigeria is a land of oddities. The rulers are as confused as the ruled; the difference is that the rulers have violate the public till and loot it with uncommon gusto. Sadly, the ruled have been manipulated against themselves and morphed into vicious bandits across the land. The blood of the innocent has flooded stagnant pools and stinks to heavens. The Lord’s vengeance is stirred and only those who make a retreat and come under divine grace shall escape the wrath of God, manifesting through COVID-19 or whatever plague. Oh man, you are inexcusable; hear the voice of truth and escape for your life this 2021.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!