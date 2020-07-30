Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Director General, Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA), Dr Joseph Maigari, has said that a survey has shown that 10.9 percent of Kaduna residents are involved in drug related abuse.

He said that the survey conducted recently in 2020 across the country indicated that in 23 Local Government Areas of the State, 11 out of 100 residents are in engaged in substance abuse.

Speaking at a news briefing held in the State, Dr Maigari said the Bureau is working with various NGOs and government ministries and parastatals to reduce drug abuse in the State ‎.

‘A recent survey conducted recently shows that 10.9 percent of Kaduna residents have drug abuse problems.

‘We are the only state that conduct survey across the state to find out the real problem of drug abuse in the State.

‎’The fight against drug abuse in Nigeria is always to arrest suppliers and bring them to justice. [But], as we’ve all seen, we can’t win the drug abuse battle with guns only.

‘We have to win the minds and hearts of our people to eschew use of drugs and substance abuse. This is why the Kaduna is the first State in Nigeria with the best drug law…’ he said.

He said the State is constructing four rehabilitation facilities in Ikara, Chikun, Igabi and Kachia.

He added that ‎a new plan by the State government under the state mental health plan has been approved by the human capital development council and the plan will address mental health issues in regard to Kaduna residents.