From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue state Police command has arrested one Bemdoo Atoba, for burning down a block of classrooms at a school in Gwer East Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that Atoba allegedly burnt down a block of classroom at RCM primary school, Moi-Igbo, Mbalom, Gwer East LGA, to cover up his crime, after he stole a computer set from the school.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

In a short message, Anene said, “Incident confirmed. The

suspect is in custody and investigation is on going.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), Joseph Utse, has strongly condemned the act describing it as an act of criminality.

When the Chairman visited the scene of the incident with SUBEB Management, last Wednesday, the Head teacher of the school, Mr. Timothy Ukurodu, said Oraduen who is known for criminal activities in the community allegedly burgled the school, went away with a computer system and burnt down the block to make it seem the computer got burnt alongside other equipment.

“But he was traced by the youths and caught with the computer system.”

The Chairman who was visibly unhappy, noted that while education is necessary in the development of every society, the burning the school was a demonstration that the community was not ready for both education and development.

While promising to give feedback to the Governor, the SUBEB Boss challenged the youths to desist from such criminal acts and advised parents to train their children towards exhibiting good morals.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on Environmental & Water Resources, Namkwagh Simon, appreciated the elders of the community for vehemently condemning the act, stating that it implied the elders were against criminality since the culprit has already been handed over to the police.

He lauded SUBEB for the promotion of teachers, infrastructural developments and the ongoing recruitment of Teachers saying Mbalom community has never witnessed government’s presence the way Governor Ortom led administration has done and promised total support of the community for Ortom’s senatorial bid.

Earlier, Education Secretary, Gwer East Local Government Education Authority, Mr Kadev Joseph appreciated the SUBEB Chairman for taking time to come and see things for himself.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the behaviour of the criminal, promising that he must face the wrath of the law.

The Tyoor Mbalom, HRH Saa-kuma Tov, who spoke through a community leader, Henry Watsav, stated that elders of the community were considering banishment of the hoodlum and requested that the criminal attitude exhibited by the young man should not deter the state government from allocating projects to the community even as he described the criminal as a bad egg.

Leader of Mbalom youths, Natu Christian, explained that the youths played a central role in rescuing most of the chairs and tables that were in the affected block despite the fire. He condemned the act and promised that they will be on the look out to deter future offenders.