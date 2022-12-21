By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has stepped up manhunt for some members of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) who attacked officials of the Agency last Sunday at Ojota area of the metropolis.

A LATSMA official was badly injured during the clash.

According to LATSMA officials, the victim afterr being attacked with dangerous weapons while on official duties at Ojota, was also allegedly robbed of his money and other personal effects.

It was gathered that some The LASTMA Officers, were attacked with dangerous weapons including cutlasses, iron, broken bottles, and charms, who fled from the scene, abandoning their duty posts, but one of them was seriously injured.

Director, of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, said the Officer, Oguntimehin Ajibola, was injured in his left eye with broken bottles by the attackers and was currently on admission at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that members of the Tricycle (Keke) Owners Association, Ojota Branch, numbering about 20, had attacked the officers after they were informed that the Toyota Camry FKJ 161 HB of their newly elected Chairman (Ojota Branch) known as ‘Henro’ was impounded for illegal diversion by LASTMA Officials at Ojota.

Taofiq said the General Manager of the Agency, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, confirmed that the matter had been reported at Area ‘H’ Command of the Nigeria Police, Ogudu, while efforts were on to identify and arrest those who took part in the unwarranted attack.

“We are searching for the attackers with information gathered so far by our intelligence unit. We will ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law”, he stated.