From Gyang Bere, Jos

One person was reportedly killed on Friday when Police in Plateau and Vigilante Group engaged in a gun dual kidnappers who abducted Adagwom Izere, His Royal Highness, Rev. Dr. Azi Wakili in his resident in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Saturday Sun gathered that one Police officer was also inflicted gunshots injuries in an attempt to rescue the paramount ruler from the kidnappers dent.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed that the paramount ruler was rescued after engaging the abductors with the help of other security groups and arrested two of the suspects.

He said , “The bductors of HRH. Rev. Dr. Azi Wakili, the paramount ruler of Jos East LGA, Jos had been arrested by gallant police operatives of the Command.

“Today, 20/01/2023 at about 0100hrs a distressed call was received by Angware Police Divisional Headquarters of the Command that unknown gunmen forcefully entered the residence of Agwom Izare, HRH. Rev. Dr. Azi Wakili and kidnapped the paramount ruler.

“As soon as the information was received, police operatives led by the DPO of Angware, SP Timothy Bebissa raced to scene to rescue abductee but were engaged by the gunmen in a gun battle where one of our operative sustained a gunshot injury and one yet to be identified civilian guard was shot death by the kidnappers.”

He explained that the police in collaboration with some strategized security groups swung into action and rescue the traditional ruler and arrested two of the suspected kidnappers in connection with the crime.

He noted that the injured police officer was taken to hospital for treatment while the deceased corpse was deposited at a

hospital for autopse and investigation has commenced to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police Plateau State, Bartholomew N. Onyeka reassured that criminals operating within the state would be apprehended during or after committing every crime in the State.