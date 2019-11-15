Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) said one of its members was killed by the police and 12 others injured during Maulud processions in the northwest Kaduna city.

IMN in a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, said its member was shot dead by the police during a procession in Zaria, Kaduna State and 12 others wounded in Zaria and Kaduna.

“The Islamic Movement buried one of its members Muhammad Salis who was shot dead by a team of policemen shortly after the yearly Maulud procession that took place in Zaria city to commemorate the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad,” the group said.

It said at police unit arrived the scene of the procession while the members were dispersing and “started shooting live bullets sporadically at close range, killing one and injuring 8 others.”

He also said the police Kaduna metropolis “enacted a similar scenario, shooting at peaceful Maulud procession along a popular area (Ahmadu Bello way). He however said nobody died among the four persons that sustained injuries allegedly from police bullets.

But the police in a reaction maintained nobody died in the procession, adding that they only dispersed a proscribed group from procession.