Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One person was killed, while about 400 people were rendered homeless during a rainstorm that occurred in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Also, six persons were critically injured in the rainstorm that wreaked havoc in Olu foam, Omoniyi Estate and Igoba areas of town.

The deceased, Faith Utobo, according to his father, Mr Daniel Utobo, went to church for evening service when the rain started.

Utobo, a retired civil servant said his son died as a result of the injuries he sustained when the church building collapsed during the rainstorm.

Apart from the death, several houses were destroyed rendering several people homeless in the rainstorm that lasted less than 30 minutes.

Also, several electric poles were also destroyed leaving the town in total darkness.

The roofs of some buildings were totally blown off and destroyed while other buildings were not affected by the storm.

When our correspondent visited the affected areas, residents were seen removing blown-off roofs from the streets.

Several carpenters were hired to remove roofs that fell on other buildings, while some residents were seen with their properties outside their houses.

A community leader, Mr. Ayeni Abayomi said: “What happened yesterday was beyond human knowledge and imagination. It started around 6pm. It was very worst. It destroyed over 80 houses. Most of our properties have been destroyed. This is beyond our capacity, we thank God no life was lost but the damage is too much.”

A woman, Mrs. Helen Eniola, described the situation as terrible and devastating.

“The rain started and what we heard was a big storm. Our properties were destroyed. We lost many things here. I was inside the house but nobody died.”

Another victim, Afolabi Oluwatoyin, thanked God that nothing happened to her and her three children.

“We were inside when it started. I am only begging for help to enable me have a roof over my head.”

A retiree, Femisola Olofinsawo, urged the Ondo State government to come to their aid to ameliorate their sufferings.

“We need assistance because of the havoc caused by the rain. My shop has been blown off. It caused havoc in another person’s house. We are pleading with the state and Federal government to come to our aid. The rain started and the next thing we hear was a heavy breeze and the houses started collapsing. There is nobody the thing did not affect. My own is not a problem but my neighbour whose house my roof destroyed.”