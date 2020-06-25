Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

At least one person has been confirmed dead while five others were injured following a clash between youths in Ogwuanaocha community in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state.

Daily Sun gathered that the clash was between some boys who allegedly loyal to the traditional ruler of the community Igwe Oliver Nnaji and another group loyal to one Mr. Okwudili Oganah who allegedly crowned himself Igwe in the community where some houses were vandalized.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the clash said that 16 persons have been arrested in connection to the crisis while the the situation had been brought under control by the police.

“On the 25/6/2020 at about there was a report of clash between some group of youth allegedly loyal to Igwe Oliver Nnaji, (Igwe Ogwuniocha) a riverine Community in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State with another group of persons loyal to one Okwudili Oganah who allegedly crowned himself Igwe. As a result of the clash, one person was confirmed dead, five persons sustained injuries and some houses vandalised.

“Following the report, the Command quickly mobilised and dispatched joint patrol teams led by the Area Commander Oraifite ACP Afolabi Wilfred to the Scene. Sixteen suspects have been arrested and investigation is ongoing to ascertain actual cause of the incident and extent of damage.

“Meanwhile, Normalcy has been restored in the affected area and Joint Security teams comprising of the Police, Navy, Civil Defence and local vigilante are on ground patrolling the Community in order to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP Jonh Abang enjoined all the warring factions to refrain from further hostilities and explore legal avenues towards addressing their grievances rather than resorting to violence which could lead to loss of lives and wanton destruction of property in the State” Mohammed stated.

Photo: Security operatives drafted at the troubled community