One person has been killed and another seriously injured by suspected herdsmen who on Sunday morning allegedly attacked Ikot Atasung community in Ikot Ikpene Local government area of Akwa Ibom State

Daily Sun gathered that victim of the attack, one Silvanus Usen was butchered on the spot, while his brother, Andrew who was severely injured in the early morning attack had been taken to an undisclosed hospital where he is battling to survive.

The incident is coming after a similar one in Ini LGA , almost the same hour, where a police officer was shot dead by armed men suspected to be members of the poscribed Indigeneous People of Biafra.

The Chairman of Ikot Ekpene Local Government, Mr. Unyime Etim who confirmed the incident was quoted to have said that; “The victims were hunters who usually set their traps in the bush and on getting to check their trap around 3 am, they met with the herdsmen who invaded their farms with cows. ” I learned while they persuaded the herders to leave, the herders cut one of them by the armpit and the back, and he died on the spot. “I am told the other brother is in critical condition but I saw the corpse of the one killed by the herders. “I went to the place with the police, leader of Hausa/Fulani community and they have promised to fish out the culprits who they said have left the area. ” For now I cannot tell what happened till the victim is resuscitated. ” The youth wanted to revenge but I needed to calm them”, the chairman said.

The state police command, through the Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon confirmed the incident and described it as “unfortunate” adding that the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme has already ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

He expressed the hope that the perpetrators of the the crime would soon be brought to book.

“We have received that report, it is an unfortunate one. The CP has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident with the aim of apprehending the perpetrators of the act.

“And I want to believe that in no distance time we will have an update on the incident because those who have committed the act must be brought to book” Macdon said.