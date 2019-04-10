Fred Itua, Abuja

One person has been confirmed dead, with four others injured in a fresh clash between Abuja natives and soldiers over land at Tungan-Maje, an outskirt town of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tanko Sani, one of the community leaders, who confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists yesterday at the scene, said trouble started when soldiers forcefully moved into the land and started work without the consent of the natives.

He said one of the natives and a student, Hamza Usman, was killed at the spot by the soldiers for protesting against the action.

The community head said four other persons were injured and were presently receiving treatment in a hospital within the area.

He regretted that the soldiers had never engaged the community members for a discussion since the disagreement between them and natives started about three years ago.

However, the natives comprising both men and women blocked the busy Zuba – Gwagwalada road to press home their demands.

The situation became tensed as motorists plying the route were held in the gridlock for over five hours before the intervention of some stakeholders.

Reacting in his palace, the Agora of Zuba, Mohammed Bello, demanded that the natives should be compensated even as he urged the natives to be calm.

Attempt to speak with the military personnel on ground failed as at the time of filling this report.