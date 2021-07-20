BY PHILIP NWOSU

One person was confirmed dead on Tuesday as a two storey building under construction collapsed at 77, Tapa Road, OkeOjo Isawo in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Witnesses told Daily Sun that the incident occurred at about 2:30 p. m.

Spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye said the landlord, who was identified as Pastor Daniel Obasi was the only victim of the collapsed building

Farinloye said he was earlier reported trapped, but the body was later recovered from the rubble.

He said the Police have taken the body to the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikorodu, adding that the collapsed building was an attachment to the main building in front of the collapsed structure.

According to a neighbour Construction works were suspended today due to the Eid El Kabir celebration. Workers were at work yesterday till late evening.

NEMA quoting witnesses attributed cause of collapse to inadequate time line to allow sand filled land to compact properly before commencement of construction and poor building materials.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.