Pandemonium broke out in Ibusa town, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, where a member of the local vigilance group allegedly opened fire on three persons.

One person, a 13-year old boy identified as Monday Okpara was killed one of them on the spot during the shooting incident.

The other two victims who sustained injuries, are said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

The trigger happy vigilante member has since gone into hiding as operatives intensify manhunt for him, according to the public relations officer of the state police command DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya.

Onovwakpoyeya who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said the survivors were critically injured.

Trouble was said to have started when a landlord invited the local security outfit to arrest his tenant whom he (landlord) accused of entertaining suspicious characters even at odd hours.

Local sources claimed that the young tenant had been adamant about keeping to the rules of his landlord on the ground that the landlord cannot dictate who visit him after paying his rent.

“The landlord brought the vigilante who arrested the tenant and took him to their office.

“In the process, the tenant called his friends, who came to the vigilant office to resolve the situation.

“While the tenant was inside the office with some vigilante, one of the members of the vigilante engaged the three friends outside and before we could know it, he released bullet on them, killing one them, 13-year old on the spot while the two others were left injured.

“As I speak to you, one is receiving treatment at Federal Medical Centre ( FMC), Asaba.

“The vigilante man that shot them is currently on the run as the police have began a manhunt for him,” a local source volunteered.

Confirming the incident, Onovwakpoyeya said: “the information we got is that he was having scuffle with somebody and so fired shot from his pump-action and stray bullet hit three persons.

“One died and two are critically injured, receiving treatment at hospital right now.”