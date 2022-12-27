There was tension in Ekoli Edda community in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, when a middle-aged man, Eseni Kalu Egwu, was allegedly shot and killed by members of the Ebubeagu Security outfit.

The incident occurred when members of the Ebebeagu security outfit clashed with youths in the area.

The brother of the deceased, Mission Kalu, said his late brother was shot and killed by the Ebubeagu operatives who were shooting sporadically while trying to arrest a man in the Community.

A source in the community said the incident happened the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stanley Okoro-Emegha, arrived in the community with Ebubeagu operatives.

It was gathered that a few hours after the clash, some hoodlums marched to the home of the APC chairman and set it ablaze.

Police Public Relations Officer Chris Anyanwu could not be reached for comment.

But the State APC Chairman who is also the Security Consultant to Ebonyi State Government, Stanley Okoro-emegha, confirmed the incident.

He however said he was attacked by thugs loyal to a politician in the area, saying his house had equally been burnt by the miscreants.

He said, “Yes. It’s true. They attacked me at Ekoli Edda community, and the same people, some of whom I know, I have just heard, burnt my house.

“They attacked me and they are the people that burnt my house. I call on the police and other security agencies to swing into action. They know what to do to unravel the truth of the matter. They know what to do,” he said.