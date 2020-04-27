Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Rainstorm has wreaked havoc in Iyede kingdom in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State where a teenager, Naphtal Ataregre, was reportedly killed.

Father of the deceased 18-year-old boy, Peter Ataregre, said his son was with his friends outside the house when thunder struck.

Mr. Ataregre, a native of Ekreme in Otor-Iyede, said the victim died immediately as result of injuries he sustained, adding that his remains had since been buried.

Apart from the death of the teenager, the rainstorm which occurred last Saturday rendered over 500 residents homeless with some of them sustaining injuries.

Communities worst affected within Iyede kingdom include Otor-Iyede, Ekuigbo-lyede, Ogewho and Oghara-lyede

Residents of the area lamented the level of devastation as a result of the rainstorm, saying that they were in agony at the moment.

They said several houses including Concord International School, were destroyed, adding that he rainstorm that lasted about two hours did not also spare electric poles leaving the area in darkness.

A community leader and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, Mr. Jonathan Umukoro said “the rainstorm was a terrible one which destroyed several buildings including the Oghara Iyede Town Hall.

“It destroyed over 50 houses. Most of our property have been destroyed. This is beyond our capacity and we call for help from relevant government agencies and well meaning individuals.

Speaking on the development, the chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Mr. Emmanuel Egbabor condoled with the family of the deceased, and assured that he will immediately visit the area to ascertain the level of damage.