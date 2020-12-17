From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Renewed cult war in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital has triggered panic in Tombia area and other parts of the state.

The Bayelsa State Police Command had recently arrested leaders of the Greenlanders and the Bobos cult groups.

According to investigation late Wednesday night over 30 suspected cultists armed with guns and other dangerous weapons invaded the popular Tombia area where one middle-aged man was killed.

The suspected cultists who were shooting sporadically in the area and attacking all persons seen on sight caused pandemonium as many market women fled for their lives.

Some of the victims told newsmen that the boys shot sporadically into the air and attack anyone in their part. The only resistance came from some vigilante group along the Brass road who prevented the boys from entering the street.

The spokesperson of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat who confirmed the killing of one person said no official report was made about the injured persons.

A resident of the area, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, confirmed to newsmen that the security situation in the Tombia area and other parts of the state is worrisome and pathetic.

Kpodoh, a former security adviser to the state government expressed sadness at the noticeable laxity in the security architecture of the state and called on the administration of Governor Douye Diri to do the right thing before many resident die from armed attacks.

According to him the fact that the security situation has deteriorated to the extent that no one can walk the street of the Bayelsa State capital without being harassed or disposed of mobile phones and other valuables is a cause for concern.

Kpodoh, pointed that the police should not be blamed due to lack of support and logistics to counter the rising crime rates in the state.

“To blame police is unfair. Many police divisions lack vehicles and logistic support from the State Government.

“You cannot move freely in Yenagoa without getting harassed and robbed. It has not been like this in the past. How can over 30 boys move and rob people without being checked and we say we have a governor. These boys are hungry and need to be checked.

“When the security outfit known as Fanmou Tamgbe was on ground, many criminals and cultists abandoned the state. Instead these politicians whose children were involved in violent crimes politicised its operations. The previous administration even gave cultists Amnesty but could not fulfil its commitment and the boys are back on the street. ”